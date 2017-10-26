Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and a fan had a great convo on twitter earlier today when the fan requested for 5k help but later changed to 500k.

Queen wasn’t okay with that and referred the lady to President Buhari.Queen is best known for starring as the lead character in a 2014 film titled Chetanna.

Nwokoye was born in Lagos State into a Catholic family but she hails from Anambra State. She completed her secondary school education at Queen’s College, Enugu before she proceeded to Nnamdi Azikiwe University where she studied sociology and anthropology. She grew up with the ambition of becoming a lawyer.

Since making her acting debut in 2004 in a film titled Nna Men, Nwokoye has gone on to star in several Nigerian films, winning awards and earning nominations

See the conversation below:

