”Cool it down” Crooner Peter Okoye looked dope as he graced the cover of Vibe.ng Magazine latest, where he talked about the challenges his facing as a solo artist, and possibilities of Psqaure returning, According to him they will return when the respect he demanded is back.

Read excerpts of he interview :

18 years down the line-what would you say is your fondest memory of P-Square?

Peter: Ever since we started till date, it has been fun till like probably late 2013.

Is there anything you’re likely to miss?

Like I said, 30 children cannot continue to play for 30 years. We are at a point where we no longer have respect for each other. It is not ego or pride; it’s respect… Respect as an individual, and as family. This is the best solution we could come to.

You guys have been together for quite a long time. Not many groups have done that. What helped the group last as long as it did?

Respect. It was respect all through. What made us grow was respect? Not because we’re brothers. Not even because we’re twins. It was because we had respect for each other.

We’ve seen videos of people crying on social media because they heard about the breakup. How do you think fans will handle this transition?

Change is constant. I always hear people say blood is thicker than water. I’m married. I did not select a wife for anybody. The question is, who is water? Are my brothers blood and my wife and kids the water? It’s like asking me who is priority. When was the last time your parents decided to look after their siblings more than you?

To the fans, we’re sorry. You don’t want to see P-Square on stage when they just fought back stage; pleasing you guys when we are not happy. I’ve tried many times to make it work but it did not work… I just had to give up for the sake of the respect of our individual families.

Is there a slight possibility that some day, we will have back the P-Square we used to know?

Of course. When the respect is back. When you stay apart for a while, the respect will come. We’ve lost it.

People will never understand but we’ve lost that respect. Like I said in the open letter, we will work in future but when we come back, it will be from respect. There was no respect that’s why there has been a back and forth. Aren’t you guys tired of it? If I tell you that P-Square is back now, people will say “You guys are tricking us”. Don’t play with people’s minds.

I don’t have any problem. All I said is that, have it at the back of your minds – P-Square is for the fans. Peter, Paul. Jude and family, is family.

People say why do I put my business on social media? If I say I am not dealing with this manager (Jude Okoye), it is for the public to know because it is the public that will still call and book a show with him.

I give him my respect as an older brother. I don’t have a problem with that but when you disrespect me based on the job, then there’s a problem. One thing I will never do when I come back to this life again is mix family with business.

Here are the photos:

