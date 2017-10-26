Guys, here are 30 places you can meet ‘wife material’ ladies this festive season as written by Relationship Blogger & Consultant, Joro Olumofin.

“Dear Eligible Bachelors, 30 places you can meet “wife material” ladies this festive season

1️⃣ Busa House ( Babcock University)

2️⃣Kada Cinema ( Benin)

3️⃣Moremi & Amina Hall ( Unilag)

4️⃣Lagos Island market ( 11am – 3pm)

5️⃣Coza church Lagos / Abuja ( Front & Middle Row)

6️⃣ Quilox “Regular section” (Not VIP)

7️⃣ @joroolumofin page comment section ( a lady with a sensible comment & decent DP)

8️⃣Redeemption camp ( First Friday of the month)

9️⃣ Daystar ( 2nd / 3rd Service )

1️⃣0️⃣ Glitz saloon ( Benin)

1️⃣1️⃣ Ikeja Cinema ( Free Popcorn Tuesday)

1️⃣2️⃣ Ventura Mall ( Ibadan)

1️⃣3️⃣ X&B Saloon, opposite Unilag underground bakery

1️⃣4️⃣ Jokers club ( Benin)

1️⃣5️⃣ Mauva 21 lounge ( Ibadan)

1️⃣6️⃣ Play (Abuja)

1️⃣7️⃣ Beer barn ( Port harcourt)

1️⃣8️⃣ BRT Bus Stop ( Maryland, Ikorodu , Cms, Ojota Axis)

1️⃣9️⃣ Mr Biggs, KFC, The place ( Lunch hour)

2️⃣0️⃣ Hilton Abuja ( Pool side )

2️⃣1️⃣ House on Rock ( Mid week service & Choir)

2️⃣2️⃣ Mondys (Ilorin)

2️⃣3️⃣ MM2 (Weekdays)

2️⃣4️⃣ Rhema Chapel (ibadan)

2️⃣5️⃣ Shoprite Owerri ( weekends)

2️⃣6️⃣ Charlie’s saloon ( Benin)

2️⃣7️⃣ Law school ( Lagos )

2️⃣8️⃣ Nysc Camp ( Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lagos)

2️⃣9️⃣ GTB end of the year party ( Lagos)

3️⃣0️⃣ Lekki / Ikoyi Bridge (4am)

3️⃣1️⃣ Tejuosho Market ( Week days, 1-4pm)”

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)