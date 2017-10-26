Hey Guys, Check Out 30 Places You Can Meet ‘Wife Material’ Ladies This Festive Season
Guys, here are 30 places you can meet ‘wife material’ ladies this festive season as written by Relationship Blogger & Consultant, Joro Olumofin.
“Dear Eligible Bachelors, 30 places you can meet “wife material” ladies this festive season
1️⃣ Busa House ( Babcock University)
2️⃣Kada Cinema ( Benin)
3️⃣Moremi & Amina Hall ( Unilag)
4️⃣Lagos Island market ( 11am – 3pm)
5️⃣Coza church Lagos / Abuja ( Front & Middle Row)
6️⃣ Quilox “Regular section” (Not VIP)
7️⃣ @joroolumofin page comment section ( a lady with a sensible comment & decent DP)
8️⃣Redeemption camp ( First Friday of the month)
9️⃣ Daystar ( 2nd / 3rd Service )
1️⃣0️⃣ Glitz saloon ( Benin)
1️⃣1️⃣ Ikeja Cinema ( Free Popcorn Tuesday)
1️⃣2️⃣ Ventura Mall ( Ibadan)
1️⃣3️⃣ X&B Saloon, opposite Unilag underground bakery
1️⃣4️⃣ Jokers club ( Benin)
1️⃣5️⃣ Mauva 21 lounge ( Ibadan)
1️⃣6️⃣ Play (Abuja)
1️⃣7️⃣ Beer barn ( Port harcourt)
1️⃣8️⃣ BRT Bus Stop ( Maryland, Ikorodu , Cms, Ojota Axis)
1️⃣9️⃣ Mr Biggs, KFC, The place ( Lunch hour)
2️⃣0️⃣ Hilton Abuja ( Pool side )
2️⃣1️⃣ House on Rock ( Mid week service & Choir)
2️⃣2️⃣ Mondys (Ilorin)
2️⃣3️⃣ MM2 (Weekdays)
2️⃣4️⃣ Rhema Chapel (ibadan)
2️⃣5️⃣ Shoprite Owerri ( weekends)
2️⃣6️⃣ Charlie’s saloon ( Benin)
2️⃣7️⃣ Law school ( Lagos )
2️⃣8️⃣ Nysc Camp ( Ebonyi, Ekiti, Lagos)
2️⃣9️⃣ GTB end of the year party ( Lagos)
3️⃣0️⃣ Lekki / Ikoyi Bridge (4am)
3️⃣1️⃣ Tejuosho Market ( Week days, 1-4pm)”
