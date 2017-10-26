A scholarship resume is an essential document which outlines your every success in your life. The accomplishment in a scholarship resume can be your extracurricular, academic, personal or professional activities. In short, it is a process of creating a precise list of accomplishments which you have achieved in the life. The information is essential when you apply for any scholarship. A nicely and professionally prepared resume will make you look unique from other applicants.

Significance of scholarship resume

In fact, a well-written, neat scholarship resume can aid in the searching for some scholarship amounts. Most of the scholarships require applicants to attach their scholarship resume which outlines their every personal accomplishment. Many applicants do not include lots of experience, so they face some challenges while creating their resume. This article shares the best guidelines and tips to create a solid and attractive resume even without tons of professional experience.

1. Create a relevant scholarship resume

It is smart to ensure that your scholarship resume “introduce you” as well as “your background” smoothly to your scholarship committee without meeting you.

You can highly focus on “positive points” about you

2. Complete the resume within a single page

You can try to use a font style which is simple to read. The size of font should be exactly between “ten and twelve”. Keep your headings larger and margins must be 1 inch.

3. Focus on accuracy

Keep your resume neat and organized. It is essential to make your resume free of grammatical or spelling mistakes. Applicants are advised to hire supervisor or instructor to critique and proofread the resume.

4. Make your resume truthful and specific

You need to create specific, complete and descriptive resume without making it very lengthy

It is mandatory to include accurate and truthful details without any exaggeration

5. Give more importance to action words

You do not use any weak phrases or passive voice in your resume

6. Be consistent

If you want to give an organized and neat appearance to your resume, you can use consistent spacing, verb tense, punctuation and dates.

7. Avoid using personal pronouns

You can omit the personal pronouns.

For example: “We” and “I”

8. Always use bullet points to mention your achievements

The bullets are attractive elements that grab the attention of readers towards it. Apart from that, it also makes your resume concise and organized. Start every bullet point by using an action verb to get more attention.

9. Personal details are irrelevant

Examples include sexual orientation, marital status, age, gender and religious affiliation

10. Organize a resume

It plays a very significant role in resume creation, so you can do it carefully. Many formats are available to create a resume, but this following guide makes the task much simpler.

➢ Header

Start creating your resume by adding your name, contact number, email address and address.

➢ Goals

The objective of your resume should be 1 or 2 lines that describe your both professional and current academic goals.

➢ Professional experience

In this section, you can include research, work, internship and much more. You can create another document which includes the required details including supervisor name, contact details, and compensation/pay history. In most of the cases, these details will be required while finishing the application

➢ Education

You can add high school related educational details and college education like special training.

➢ Recognitions and awards

You can list any awards or honors you have previously received

➢ Memberships:

Add community, professional and student memberships

➢ Technical and Technology skills:

You can list any technology, software, and programming knowledge. Additionally, you may list technical or specialized knowledge in other fields

➢ Languages:

You need to list every language you read, write, speak and understand

➢ Leadership:

You can add all leadership roles within your community and educational trajectory

➢ Computer experience:

Include your experience that you have related computers by using the precise names of a familiar program.

For example Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, etc.

➢ Community and volunteer services:

Add the organization name, state, city and title or position you held. List your accomplishments and duties. Mention the department in that you volunteered. Additionally, you can add the time duration of involvement.

➢ Athletic Achievements and Experiences

List the division, team and organization, your title or position, your accomplishments and duties and your participation time.

➢ Enrichment activities

Add any travel programs, hobbies or enrichment programs which expands your study-related experience

➢ Performing and visual arts:

Add any successes in the performing and visual arts. In this part, you can mention your position, role, etc. Include the description and recognition that you received. You can also add the date and location.

Conclusion:

This guide is a right choice for people who have more interest to know more about how to create a perfect scholarship resume. The most valuable resume preparation tricks and tips help you to increase the possibility of your success.

If you are seeking for the best guide to create a heart-grabbing scholarship resume, you can benefit from the above guidelines and resume format.

________________________________________

Author Bio:

Diane Casper is the writer here. She has been writing for Grandview Farms San Jose from past 2 years. She blogs about all the good things in life. She loves to ride her bike, practice yoga and throw dinner parties.

(Visited 13 times, 14 visits today)