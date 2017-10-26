A white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon belonging to Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was on Tuesday completely burnt down on the Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway in Lagos.

Confirming the incident, Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the Governor was not in the vehicle.

“No casualty recorded. Cause of the fire not ascertained yet.

“There was an accident involving the governor’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday. Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there.

“What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained,” Olayinka told New Telegraph in a telephone chat.

Ayo Fayose was among the 17 Southern Governors, that converged in Lagos on Monday , to discuss crucial national issues.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)