Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:

1.) Graduate House Officer Recruitment

2.) Graduate Intern Medical Laboratory Scientist

3.) Graduate Intern Dental Technologist / Therapist

4.) Graduate Intern Pharmacist

5.) Graduate Intern Physiotherapist

Application Closing Date

6th December, 2017.

Requirement

Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Interview Date

8th January, 2018 and 12th January, 2018.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Interested and qualified candidates are required to obtain Application Forms from the Office of the “Head of Administrative Services”. Completed application forms with detailed Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of relevant certificates should be submitted to:

The Office of Head of Administrative Services,

Federal Medical Centre, Owerri,

P.M.B 1010,

Orlu Road,

Owerri,

Imo State.

Note

Shortlisted candidates are required to come for written and oral interviews holding between Monday 8th January, 2018 and Friday 12th January, 2018.

Candidates are required to attend with the original copies of their credentials.

For further enquiries: hospitalfmc162@yahoo.com , Phone: 08033269325 (MD), 08039513380 (HCS), 08033192248 (Ag HAS).

