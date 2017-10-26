“BMW Wireless Charging”, the technology that allows energy transfer to take place without the use of cables. Wireless charging for the high-voltage battery will be made available as an option for the BMW 530e iPerformance from 2018.

The system consists of a base pad with integrated primary coil – which can be installed in a garage, for example, but also outdoors – and a secondary coil integrated in the underside of the vehicle. An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kW.

The car will be fully charged in 3 hours 30 minutes.

