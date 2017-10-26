BMW Introduces Wireless Charging To Charge Your Car Without Cables
“BMW Wireless Charging”, the technology that allows energy transfer to take place without the use of cables. Wireless charging for the high-voltage battery will be made available as an option for the BMW 530e iPerformance from 2018.
The system consists of a base pad with integrated primary coil – which can be installed in a garage, for example, but also outdoors – and a secondary coil integrated in the underside of the vehicle. An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kW.
The car will be fully charged in 3 hours 30 minutes.
