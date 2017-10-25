Nathan Mabi-Mavila, a former West Ham Academy player made himself look 20 years older so as to get get a cheaper car insurance policy for his Range Rover worth £30,000. According to media reports, the 22-year-old player lied to insurers RSA Group to save money on his premium when trying to cover his £30,000 Range Rover.

Nathan reportedly told them that he was old enough to be his own father when insuringhis Evoque motor.The young player also claimed he lived outside London in Kent, UK in a bid to save £2,000.

He ended up being caught out after he took his girlfriend for a spin and was pulled over by police who asked him to produce his documents at a police checkpoint on August 7 at Grosvesnor Place in Belgravia.

Mabi-Mavila admitted two offences at Westminster Magistrates’ court.

