World’s fastest man Usain Bolt is set to undergo trial at a top Champions league club after revealing his plan to focus on football. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships in August following a career that saw him win, among a host of other successes, both 100m and 200m Olympic gold on three separate occasions.

The 31-year-old athlete recently told FIFA.com: “Yes, I would love to play football now. A lot of clubs have reached out. “Unfortunately, I got a bad hamstring injury in August and haven’t been able to do any training since then. Hopefully I will be able to play some games in 2018.”In November 2016, Borrussia Dortmund said that Usain Bolt could join the club for training at some point, and speaking to Reviersport on Monday, Watzke renewed their offer. “Our word is our bond,” he said. “I will meet [Puma CEO] Bjorn Gulden this week. And that’s on our list.”

Both Dortmund and Bolt are sponsored by sportswear company Puma.

Bolt said to reporters at the United States Formula One Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday: “Dortmund said the invitation is always open, so it is all about me getting over my injury and into shape. “Then I can explore it and do the trials and see what level I am at. “It’s a personal goal, I don’t care what people really think about it.

“I am not going to lie to myself – if I feel I can’t do it, I am going to say, ‘Forget this.’ I am not going to embarrass myself.”

