Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo won the world’s best player at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards in London on Monday. The 32-year-old Portuguese beat rivals; Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain’s Neymar to the honour. Now, it has been revealed how African coaches and captains voted in the FIFA Best Player Award.

The Best Fifa award is voted for by the captain, coach and journalist of each FIFA member nation.According to media reports, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, voted for Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Gianluigi Buffon while captain John Obi Mikel, voted for Messi ahead of Ronaldo.

Algeria’s coach, Lucas Alvarez, voted for Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. However, captain Raïs M’Bolhi, voted for Ronaldo, followed by Buffon and Messi.

Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year, voted for Cristiano Ronaldo while captain Benjamin Moukandjo went for Messi.

Morocco coach Herve Renard also voted for Ronaldo over Messi, while captain Mehdi Elmoutaki had Buffon, Paulo Dybala and Ronaldo.

The coaches and captains of Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe all picked Ronaldo as their winner, while Ghana and Senegal did not vote.

