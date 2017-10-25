General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Chinyere allegedly rejected a Rolls Royce for his 44th birthday.

The news was shared on the church’s social media account saying;

“Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere OPM rejects Rolls Royce birthday gift from Divine distributors of OPM, Instead decides to use the money of the ROLLS ROYCE to open more OPM Free schools. Currently OPM church operates 7 free schools which accommodates children of widows, orphans and less privileged.”

