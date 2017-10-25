It looks as though momager Kris Jenner has settled pregnancy rumours.

Khloe Kardashian has moved on from her marriage to Lamar Odom and is now dating NBA star Tristan Thompson

Momager Kris Jenner appears to have confirmed that daughter Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, even though the reality television star is still keeping the news under wraps.The 61-year-old businesswoman hinted to Entertainment Tonight that her third-born was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, cooing with delight: “I’m over the moon for her.”

It came on the same day that Khloe – who has suffered with fertility issues in the past with ex-husband Lamar Odom – shot a video with younger also rumoured pregnant sister Kylie Jenner. The pair, who both donned a blonde head of hair and flawless make-up, were filmed from the chest up, presumably to conceal their bumps.

The news also coincides with reports that the Kardashians’ reality television series celebrating its 10th anniversary has sealed another huge deal with E! for five more seasons.

The family will receive $150m (£114) for the contract – meaning they will pocket $30m (£23m) per season – and will split the money between family members in the joint deal.

It has been claimed that the package also includes the E! specials and promotions related to the Kardashian empire and takes them through to 2019. Jenner’s negotiation skills mean it is the most lucrative reality television deal in history.

TMZ also report that the momager will pocket a further $15m (£11m) just for facilitating the deal. Since Jenner is actually taking 10% instead of the usual 15% given to managers in Hollywood, she is actually taking a pay cut.

The family’s joint deal with E! is the type that lets them decide exclusively on a remuneration sharing formula. The new deal is also more lucrative than the contract they negotiated in 2015 when they were paid $100m for five seasons.

But TMZ claims a source confirmed 50-60% of the fees from the fresh deal will be split between the three eldest sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe – despite Kendall and Kylie Jenner becoming more famous in recent years. Younger sister Kylie, 20, is the only sibling with her own spin-off show Life Of Kylie and has a social media following to rival Kim’s.

