P-Square soon became a group to reckon with musically as they won the Benson & Hedges sponsored Golden Tunes music competition in 2001, which was subsequently followed by their debut album titled ‘Senorita’ in 2003. Since then, there has been nothing stopping them. Their first major hit album, ‘Get Squared’ was released in 2005 and the rest was history as P-Square instantly became a big brand in the continent. This was followed by other successful albums like ‘Game Over’, ‘Danger’, ‘Invasion’ and ‘Double Trouble.’ To cut the story short, since Paul began to sing, the rivalry between him and his twin brother started. Who is more relevant? The battle for supremacy started heating up. On many occasions, it was their late mother; Mrs Josephine Okoye who had been using her influence to ensure that there is always peace, no matter what. Her death was the last straw that broke the camel’s back, as she was the only one the boys could listen to –not even their father who wasn’t close to them until a few months to his death. Little wonder many influential Nigerians including the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote tried to settle their current rift all to no avail.

Meanwhile, Peter and Jude had always not been close because the latter would always support Paul against his twin brother whenever any decision regarding their career and project is to be taken. This has over the years made Peter’s opinions more or less irrelevant, and he had been nursing that grudge over the years. By extension, Lola is also not on Jude’s good record, but this has nothing to do with the P-Square rift.

“This is how the whole problem started,” our source began: “Peter, through the assistance of El-haji Diouf (former Senegal and Liverpool attacker) secured a royalty deal with a company in France. When he was processing it, Jude and Paul never believed in it, but within a few weeks, the three of them received the royalty payment in their different bank accounts. It was paid in dollars. The terms of the royalty states that they would be getting the payment every quarter –that was the beginning of the face-off,” our source hinted.

This magazine gathered that it was when Paul realised how lucrative the royalty pay is that he suggested that being the writer and singer of all P-Square’s songs, he deserves to be getting the lion share of the largesse. But Peter disagreed, insisting that Jude’s share should rather be slashed. Jude said over his dead body. That was how the first fight broke out some three years ago.

Of course, there were many efforts to reconcile the warring brothers, but Peter, who started the outburst on social media, insisted that the only condition he would make peace is that henceforth, every P-Square song and album will be recorded by him and Paul on a 50-50 basis. Paul and Jude reluctantly agreed after much persuasion. “That was why they both have equal songs on the ‘Double Trouble’ album, unlike before when it was only Paul that records all their songs,” our source gushed.

However, Paul and Jude attributed the little success recorded by the ‘Double Trouble’ album to the ‘wack’ songs done by Peter. They therefore reiterated that henceforth, the status quo should remain –Paul is expected to continue writing and singing all the songs while Peter leads the choreography. That was the beginning of a fresh trouble.

“As it is now, the P-Square group has been disbanded, and the twin brothers are now pursuing their solo careers. There is nothing called P-Square again, trust me,” our source concluded.

