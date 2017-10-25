Smartphones with a good camera and the ability to record high definition videos are no longer difficult to find because you do not have to break the bank to get one. So, anyone can record videos. However, the question now is if you are shooting or recording your video the right way. It is important to ask this question since using poor video-making techniques will probably result in a poor video. In line with this, Jumua Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares tips to record smartphone videos like a pro.Shoot horizontally

If you want people to watch your video in full on a computer screen, keep your smartphone horizontal when you are recording. Shooting a video clip with your phone upright may not be an issue because you are watching it on your device with a vertical screen. But when you watch that same video on a horizontal computer screen, you won’t enjoy it.

Keep it steady

Hold your phone firmly with both hands, and lock your elbows into your body for stability. This will prevent shaky hands.

Be conscious of light

If you want to shoot good videos, you need to know how to work with the available light and use it to your advantage. When shooting outside, find a position where the sun is evenly lighting the scene. If some parts of the shot appear too bright or too dark, find another angle that allows you to still achieve the shot.

Get close to your subject

Staying physically close to your subject ensures better image quality, less digital noise and better focus in your videos.

Always use the back camera

This may seem like an obvious rule, but it’s easy to forget. While front cameras have gotten more reliable, they have not yet reached the point where you can shoot decent videos with them. Unless you’re recording a short video of yourself, always use the back camera for your videos.

Edit and share your videos

You can download free video editing apps to edit your videos. This will enhance the quality of your videos.

