Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage is definitely one of Nigeria’s most electrying performing singer and she recently was at a show performing when she got challenged by Dance Queen, Kaffy’s 5-year-old son who claimed he could dance better than her.

Tiwa Savage in the middle of her performance decided to invite him to the stage where they had a mini-dance battle at the BuckwyldnBreathless concert. Tiwa said ‘Sean challenged me yesterday at rehearsals,’ Tiwa said. ‘He said he can dance better than me. Oya come Sean, let’s have our competition.’

Watch the video Here:

