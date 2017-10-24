‘My Decision To Marry You Is Paying Off’ -Comic Actor Okon Gushes As He Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary Thursday, 19 October 2017 Nigerian comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly referred to as Okon Lagos and his wife Idara Ime Bishop are celebrating their 5th weddin…

Nigerian comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly referred to as Okon Lagos and his wife Idara Ime Bishop are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today.

The couple who tied the knot in October 2013, have a daughter. Celebrating their love, Okon via social media wrote:

#happy #fulfilled that’s what these guys make me feel. I thank God that the big decision on this day 4 years ago to pick @idarabishop as Vice President of #okonrepublic is paying off for real. 😀😀…It’s a big day for me. It’s a big day for #okonrepublic. It is my wedding anniversary today and so far so good I gat the good Lord to thank for his grace🙏”

