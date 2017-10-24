And this one is from the controversial nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh. The beautiful actress shared this stunning selfie with her son and captioned it…

If you still doubt the Mighty hands of God,Take a look at me now…

Am still in awe of all God has and is doing for my Family..

Thank God we don’t look like what we have been through..

Thank God for your Grace lord..

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING#RADICAL4JESUS #LOVE #FIGHTERS#VICTORY IS OUR NAME

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)