A man with the username “Mr_hyenana” on instagram prank the Lekki toll gate attendants with fake “Juju” so as to avoid paying the fares and they allowed him to go without paying any fare in order to avoid any kind of trouble to happen to them.

HILARIOUS! Man Pranks Ticketer At Lekki Toll Gate And Gets Off Without Paying – Checkout the Viral VIDEO

