Over the years there have been different reports claiming that some Nigerian police officers do take bribe from people at checkpoints. Such was the case of this policeman who stopped some young guys and was requesting US dollars as bribe instead of the usual naira notes being given to some of them.

As seen in the video the police officer was not aware that the other young man sitting in front of the car was making a video. The footage has now gone viral on social media.

Watching the video, the police officer could be heard demanding for dollars even when the guys said he would not be able to change it, he pointed to a place where they can find bureau de change office. The guys still pleaded that he should take the naira note that they do not have enough cash on them but he refused until the video ended. WATCH VIDEO BELOW



