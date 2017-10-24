Deposit Money Banks have started sending text messages and electronic mails to customers without Bank Verification Number, asking them to come and complete the biometric registration process.

Some bank officials told our correspondent on Monday that majority of customers affected by the development were mostly those with names mismatch.

Customers, who have different names order across banks were mostly affected, it was learnt.Our correspondent observed on Monday that there were no queues in banking halls despite the court ruling directing the Central Bank of Nigeria and 19 Deposit Money Banks to freeze the bank accounts of customers without the BVN.

Bank officials told our correspondent on Monday that the number of customers who had no BVN was very small compared to those who had complied with the directive.

They stressed that efforts were being made to resolve names mismatch problems with their customers who had yet to get the BVN.

“”Efforts are being made to get everyone to comply with the BVN directive. Prior to this directive, we have been freezing the bank accounts of customers to enable them to comply. The customers who are yet to do that are mostly those who have names mismatch problems. This will be resolved soon,” a First Bank official close to the development told our correspondent.

The spokesman for GTBank Plc, Oyinade Adegite, said the bank would comply with the CBN directive to freeze accounts and publish names if there was no contrary order within the stipulated period.

She, however, said that the bank was taking steps to communicate with customers who had yet to do so.

It was learnt on Monday that GTBank had sent mails to affected customers over the weekend asking them to come to the banking hall to complete the BVN process.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)