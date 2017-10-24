Real Madrid Star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son met his father’s “rival”, Lionel Messi who greeted him at the 2017 Best Fifa football awards in London. The Barcelona player was all smiles as he shook the hand of the seven-year-old boy before the start of the ceremony at the London Palladium before getting acquainted with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the world’s best player at the 2017 Best Fifa Football Awards in London. The 32-year-old Portuguese beat rivals; Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris St-Germain’s Neymar to the honour.

