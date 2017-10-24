5 Interesting Things To Do To Get a Job Abroad

Getting a job abroad might be tasking but it is not as hard as you might think. There are things you need to know to put in the right effort needed to get the positive result of securing a job abroad. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting things to do to get a job abroad.Take Advantage of Social Media

Social media is one of the best channels you can leverage to find job opportunities abroad, particularly because you might not be familiar enough with the environment to use more direct means of garnering a job. LinkedIn is a great social media tool for finding and applying for jobs; Facebook’s job-finding feature can also be of great help. If you intend on selling your services to others, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter can be great platforms to showcase your work and expertise for free.

Research

It’s alarming how little research people do when trying to get a job abroad. It is important to note that doing research isn’t just about skimming through travel guides, job boards or social media for job opportunities to apply for, it is about doing your homework and getting vital information on the country’s immigration, tax and healthcare policies relating to work and employment opportunities. The importance of getting this information can’t be overemphasized as it will save you from a lot of hassles and dangers, and more importantly, it will save you from being cheated in an employment opportunity.

Keep an Open Mind

You need to keep an open mind when searching for a job in another country because their work dynamics are likely to be much more different from what you are used to. It is important to take this into consideration especially when going for interviews so you don’t end up rejected for not being a ‘good fit’. Try to understand the work dynamics of your new area either by asking questions through social media channels or business community forums. You can also talk to family or friends who already work there or have worked there to get some information. This can help you get the information you need to brush up on some of the important business cultures of your new area, and it can also help to solve potential communication problems that might arise. Basically, just do your homework so you know what you should and should not do or say in the business setting or environment.

Pick a Company and Apply Directly

A direct application to a company of your choice might just be more beneficial to you than waiting for social media posts on available job opportunities. This is because there are a good number of companies that first consider the applications in their database for job openings before deciding whether or not to post on social media or job boards. Therefore, you might want to consider applying directly to these companies so that your resume and applications letters will be in their system for referral anytime there is a job opening that you qualify for.

Build Your Language Skills

When trying to get a job in a new area, it is important to ensure that you can speak their language with professional and working proficiency. Without this language skill, you just might end up getting turned down regardless of how much experience you might have.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)