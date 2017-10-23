5 Top Spots For The Best Indian Food in Nigeria

Hungry for some Indian food? Visit some of these top spots to whet your appetite for fine Indian cuisine. Jumia Food, Africa’s leading food ordering app, shares 5 top spots in Nigeria for the best Indian food.

Spice Route This is a great restaurant to get some of the best indian food ever made. It’s a great place to have authentic Indian cuisines while relaxing and enjoying nice and soothing music. It has really nice decor and is a great place to hangout with friends to enjoy a decent and delicious Indian meal.Gurunar’s Viceroy Restaurant

This is another great restaurant that brings a taste of India to Lagos. The restaurant specializes in carefully prepared Indian dishes, including what is referred to as a ‘Tandoor Special’. It also provides vegetarian specials as well as continental dishes to continuously whet your appetite and delight your tastebuds. In addition to the restaurant, Gurunar’s also has a corporate conference room and banquet hall for conducting important meeting, retreats or special events. It also offers private dining and is very good for business meetings.

Zaika Indian Cuisine

The restaurant is located at Victoria Island and offers a unique dining experience for locals and foreigners. Zaika offers the best of Indian dining and complements its impressive offering with new Indian recipes to add some innovation and creativity to the mix. The best part is that the restaurant also has a delivery service that helps to bring its delicious cuisines right to your doorstep. In addition, the restaurant also has vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to cater to all tastes and it is famous for its ‘exotic spices, delicate and fine cuisine’.

Peppercorn Avenue

This is a fine dining restaurant with great decor and nice ambiance located at Lekki Phase 1, off Admiralty way, Lagos. The restaurant serves mouth-watering and delicious cuisines that are authentic to India and Thailand. It boasts of excellent chefs, secret recipes and an impressive variety of appetizers, salads, sauces and grills that are sure to leave you enamored.

Indigo Indian Restaurant

The Indigo Indian restaurant is a lovely restaurant located at Victoria Island, Lagos state. It’s a cool place with comfortable decor and an inviting ambiance. It’s a nice hangout spot for friends, lovers and is an even great venue for business or power lunches. The restaurant offers fine and authentic Indian and Srilakan cuisines that is sure to take your taste buds on a memorable adventure. Its atmosphere is quaint and cozy, and it is a great place to go to enjoy Indian cuisines when in Nigeria.

