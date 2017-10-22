Two University of Ilorin graduants have ‘miraculously’ been given scholarships in the university of Oxford at the 33rd Convocation ceremony of the university of Ilorin.

The scholarship was given by the convocation lecturer Prof. Chris Imafidon, who is a renowned academician in the University of Oxford, UK.Announcing the scholarships, the registrar of the university, Mr Emmanuel Babafemi said the guest lecturer decided to give scholarships to the Best graduating students Male and Female as well as the Worst graduating students (The graduating students with the lowest CGPA).

The best graduating student of the 33rd convocation ceremony is Bakare, Afeez Abiola from the department of Mathematics.

It is uncertain who will get the Best female graduating student as well as the two worst graduating students.

