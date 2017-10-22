Oloriegbe Taofeeqah, the UNILORIN Electrical Engineering best graduating student dies yesterday 15 October 2017.

The beautiful geek died after she complained of a little pain in her hand, this catastrophic occurrence struck the whole UNILORIN.Not to be forgotten, she is suppose to be graduating from the university as the best graduating student from her Department on Saturday 21, October 2017.

Meanwhile, her friends have taken to social media to express their bitterness.

Kindly pray for the lost soul.

RIP Taoooooo!!!!

See various post below:-

(Visited 12 times, 5 visits today)