Veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu in a picture refuses a kiss from nollywood controversial actress, Tonto dike.

Kenneth Okonkwo who was also in the picture, shared it on his instagram page where he captioned it:ibu has the most romantic face on earth

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, a veteran nollywood actor, who is known to be a very good comedian, and good interpretal of roles. He has also won different awards such as nollywood comedian of the year amongst others.

He came into limelight when he starred in movies like Mr Ibu, Mr Ibu in London where he played the lead role.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)