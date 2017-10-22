The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it would recruit 20,000 personnel for an effective governorship election in Anambra State,Nigeria.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Nkwachukwu Orji, implied that the commission had just started preparing of staff on ground. Orji said this in Awka during a two-day workshop with Civil Society Situation Room in readiness for the governorship election.

He included that the workshop was focused at giving platform for the civil societies to connect with the INEC administration to audit its exercises to empower it plan for the future.

He said no less than 35 candidates from different political parties came out of their parties primaries, while uncovering that a portion of the parties directed their primaries without the constituent umpire.

He called attention to some of the difficulties that may influence the election process include the pro-Biafra agitators, general uneasiness in the Southeast locale and the security challenges in the district, which may rob off in the electoral process.

“The difficulties already influencing job of the commission incorporate financing, erratic power supply, policy delay and discontentment on the part of the electorate,” he said.

He, however, assured that the commission would over come the challenges.Earlier, the convener of the conference and Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Clement Nwankwo, said the Anambra poll would not only serve as a test run to the 2019 general elections, but would send a signal about the maturity of the nation’s electoral process and its democracy.

Nwankwo, who described the Anambra election as crucial to the commission, however, cautioned against the heavy presence of the military during the election, which he said, may scare the electorate from freely exercising their franchise.He underscored the need for adequate mobilisation of the Police to ensure they carry out their mandate efficiently.

