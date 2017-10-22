Checkout Hilarious! Wedding Invitation Card Written In Pidgin English
This hilarious Wedding invitation card written in pidgin English is currently trending online.
The photo of the card, which was shared by a facebook user, generated a lot of buzz on the internet.The creativity and the humor is really nice.
The wedding invitation reads;
Based on how body take sweet us
We Ugochi & Eghosa wan marry
Based on say na awa own personal person
We wan make you show
On 22ND Of July, 2017
For St.luke Chaplaincy
For Presco side, Abakaliki
Unless maybe rain fall, or father or makeup artist, or photographer no quick show
MASS NA 9:00AM
After MASS
ALL OF US GO BRANCH ONE PLACE CHOP SOMETHING
Come dance to anything wey start with
“YOUNG JOHN THE WICKED PRODUCER”
Hilarious
