This hilarious Wedding invitation card written in pidgin English is currently trending online.

The photo of the card, which was shared by a facebook user, generated a lot of buzz on the internet.The creativity and the humor is really nice.

The wedding invitation reads;

Based on how body take sweet us

We Ugochi & Eghosa wan marry

Based on say na awa own personal person

We wan make you show

On 22ND Of July, 2017

For St.luke Chaplaincy

For Presco side, Abakaliki

Unless maybe rain fall, or father or makeup artist, or photographer no quick show

MASS NA 9:00AM

After MASS

ALL OF US GO BRANCH ONE PLACE CHOP SOMETHING

Come dance to anything wey start with

“YOUNG JOHN THE WICKED PRODUCER”

Hilarious

