A Viral photo trending online shows the letter a herbalist wrote to National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) officials in Ekiti State orientation camp to redeploy a corper currently in the camp.

According to the letter, the corper is a patient of the native doctor who is undergoing treatment in his shrine.

The herbalist added that failure to meet up the monthly treatment will result to death.

The native doctor also added that according to the shrine Law, the corper is only to be taken to the shrine and not taking away from the shrine.

