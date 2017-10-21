A photo trending online shows a Nigerian mother looking surprised as her son kissed his bride on his wedding day.

The mother, who looked amazed, did not believe her son could kiss.

Her reaction looks really epic.The groom, who did not know that his mother was looking at him, surely enjoyed the kiss with his bride.

The groom’s mother must have sanctioned her son after the ceremony.

Even the people in the background looked with astonishment.

I am sure they will be asking themselves why did the groom kiss the bride.

But what could make his mother look at him like that?

What do you think?

(Visited 47 times, 47 visits today)