Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday lamented that Nigeria loses billions of naira to overseas medical trips annually.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while commissioning the 400-bed Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital (ABUADTH), Ado Ekiti.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, said the hospital, which he described as a masterpiece will help stop Nigerians from seeking medical treatments abroad and enhance healthcare delivery system in the country.Osinbajo who commended the founder, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) for his vision and love for humanity, said what he did is a watershed in the history of the nation.

He said, “This hospital will go a long way in conserving funds being spent by Nigerians on medical trips abroad. With this, Nigerians can now treat Nigerians.

“It takes a man with vision and large heart for his nation and people to do this. It will help in addressing the poor health indicators in our system.”

The state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose counseled the federal government on the need to make special funds available to private universities in the country for better efficiency.

Fayose who noted that ABUAD remained the second largest employer of labour in Ekiti State and the biggest tax payer said the hospital can’t be compared with any in Nigeria and the entire African continent.

“It could have been disastrous to Ekiti if this university is built elsewhere. The facilities in this university and the new hospital have no rival. Those medical treatments you go to London, South Africa and America to do can now be done here in Ekiti”, he stated.

