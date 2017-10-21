The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been conferred with the special recognition and commendation award for excellence in banking service at the Business Day banking awards 2017.

In a statement by Mr. Bakare, a letter of commendation to the corporation from the awards committee anchored by Business Day Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) stated that the NDIC was adjudged as an outstanding public service provider with sterling performance which stood high above its peers in effective leadership and accomplishments.

The award committee reviewed the pragmatic and tangible transformations which the corporation brought into management and execution of its core mandate including mitigation of corruption, insider abuse as well as containing non-performing loans in the nation’s financial system.“The NDIC has pursued the observance of corporate governance principles in the Nigeria’s financial system”, it stated.

While commending the corporation on the feat, the organisers stated that the NDIC had implemented good institutional transformation policies which had resulted in friendly business environment, expansion of opportunities and a huge contribution towards economic development.

On his part, NDIC Managing Director and Chief Executive, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim said the corporation welcomes the award as a challenge to further raise the bar of excellent performance on the discharge of its mandate.

He recalled the rebranding of the corporation in 2013 which gave rise to the overhaul of its processes, procedures, systems and methods of operation in line with global best practices in deposit insurance. He expressed delight that management’s initiatives were paying off with recognitions coming from home and abroad.

