A 70-year-old man has defied the odds by sitting for his primary school exam in Sudan’s West Kordofan state with the hope of going to secondary school and eventually university, Dutch-funded Radio Dabanga reports.

Ibrahim Yagoub Fudeili, who joined dozens of pupils taking the Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exam, told the radio station:“I want to encourage children to pursue their education. Do it for Sudan’s progress in science.”

He said he had had to give up his education when younger because of financial difficulties.

The father of 12 said he studied consistently after work as he had a family to feed.

Earlier, I stopped continuing to study because of financial difficulties. But I returned today. I have a family to support – twelve people, to be exact,” Fudeili was quoted as saying.

He said that he studied the curriculum through a compensatory approach specially designed for the elderly. He was the oldest in his class.

