The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, June 23, revealed that he still irons his wife’s clothes.

The renowned pastor, in a series of tweets on humility, said, “I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.

“If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordained him or her.”

I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader you must be always ready to… https://t.co/hxNflQqyu7 — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) June 22, 2017

If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordinaded him or her. — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) June 22, 2017

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)