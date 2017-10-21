‘I Still Iron My Wife’s Clothes’ – Pastor EA Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, June 23, revealed that he still irons his wife’s clothes.
The renowned pastor, in a series of tweets on humility, said, “I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.
“If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordained him or her.”
