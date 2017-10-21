Consumer products giant, Unilever Plc and the Federal Institute for Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO) are poised to seal a bilateral agreement on commercialisation of some of the research products of the institute.

This was disclosed when a technical team from Unilever Plc visited FIIRO office in Lagos.

On the occasion, FIIRO Director-General Prof Gloria Elemo showed some of the researches to the delegation; saying the institute was well endowed to deliver at all time and that it was open to collaborations with Unilever in various areas.She called for collaboration on product development and commercialisation, adding that the raw materials, crops and technical back-up for the exploitation of research results were available and in the right quantity and quality.

Prof Elemo stressed that FIIRO was well positioned to see to the transfer of appropriate technologies that could catalyse industrialisation, urging organisations and individuals to invest in the various products that the institute had perfected.

