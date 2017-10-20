Recent Posts
Nigerian Woman Gets Promoted To Rank Of A Major In The United States Army
Dr Grace Idemudia Owinje, a Nigerian lady based in the United States was recently promoted to a Major in the United States Army.
Idemudia who is from Edo state -is a female Internal Medicine Doctor located in Fort Hood, Texas.Pastor-Ehis Idemudia who shared the good news on Facebook wrote;
All my friends join me to celebrate my beautiful sister! Dr Grace Idemudia Owinje for her promotion to a Major in the United States Army. Through the spirit you have received God’s ability to be successful and remain a success at all times. Your path is that of ever increasing glory. You are marked for victory and you set out each day with the assurance that every challenge that comes your way will definitely culminate in your victory and promotion. Your life is an unending stream of success.
