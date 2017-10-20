244OgeKweFoli153

A 59-year-old visually-impaired teacher, Alphonsus Orjinta, has finally got married in Enugu state after years of rejection and loneliness due to his deformity.

Speaking with Vanguard, the 1991 Political Science Education graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN who could not contain his joy, thanked God for the opportunity and privilege granted him after several unsuccessful attempts at getting married largely due to his blindness.The couple had their first contact in 2016, which eventually culminated in a wedlock. Mr. Orjinta said: “I have made many failed attempts in the past to get a soul mate since many were not willing to settle with him because of his sight challenge.

The Almighty God has done a wonderful and awesome thing that I never expected to happen in my life. For so long I have been searching for a partner and at last, God has crowned my efforts by showing me my wife, who is truly the bone of my bones and the flesh of my flesh.”

He expressed gratitude to God for this one-in-a-million favour granted him. On her part, the wife, Mrs. Caroline Orjinta (Nee Njoku Chinedu), who hails from Ezinato-Ohafia Oduma in Aninri, LGA, of Enugu State, expressed fulfillment in finally settling down with a man she loves so much.

She declared: “God is in charge of all things. It is not good not to accept people because of their conditions. People can be accepted for the sake of Christ who is love personified and with the love you have developed for that person, you will get committed to taking care of him in love.”

Mrs Orinta prayed for God’s continued blessings in their marriage so that they would both make heaven in the end.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)