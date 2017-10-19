244OgeKweFoli153

Popular Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu is a year today, Tuesday, October 17, and has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 56th birthday. Mr Ibu was born in 1961 and has featured in over 70 movies.

The movie star is also married and his union is blessed with adorable children. Born John Okafor, the movie star posted a photoshopped picture of him on his handle with the caption: “It’s my birthday today 17th God I thank you.

However, some of his followers have taken to his Instagram post to wish him happy birthday. One Mosesachi said: “I celebrate you my great legend, I wish you long life and prosperity and grace to carry on in whatsoever you do…happy birthday sir.” Another follower said: “HBD to you sir, wish you more age, long life but sir how come you don’t have six packs on this picture because other I pictures I saw you have six packs.”

Its my Birthday today 17th God i thank u A post shared by John Okafor (@realmribu) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

It could be recalled that few months back the comic actor, Mr Ibu shared his own opinion on the issue of domestic violence. He called out men who derive so much pleasure in beating up women. Happy Birthday!



