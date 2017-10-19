Recent Posts
Ecobank Nigeria Intensive Graduate Recruitment Program (ENG-IGP) 2017
The Ecobank Nigeria Intensive Graduate Program (ENG-IGP) is a development program for identified high- potential, fresh and young graduates, who will go through one- year structured and intensive graduate program to be equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to have a successful career in the Banking industry. Candidates that undergo this program will upon successful completion convert from Graduates to Banking Professionals.
Who are we looking for?:
Applicants not more than 25 years old by December 2017
First degree in any discipline from a reputable institution with minimum of ‘Second Class Upper’. (Post-graduate degree will be an added advantage)
0-1 Year post NYSC experience
Must have completed NYSC with a valid certificate
What are we looking for?:
Excellent communication skills
Problem-solving skills
Analytical skills
A good team player
Commitment to career in Financial Services
Strong interpersonal skills
Entrepreneurial mindset
Self-driven and result-oriented
What’s in it for you?:
Opportunity to build a career with a leading Pan-African Institution
Opportunity to apply your creative and innovative skills
Consistent learning and development opportunities
Reward and recognition
Empowerment and accountability
Application Deadline is on the 31st of October,
Click here to Apply
