The Ecobank Nigeria Intensive Graduate Program (ENG-IGP) is a development program for identified high- potential, fresh and young graduates, who will go through one- year structured and intensive graduate program to be equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to have a successful career in the Banking industry. Candidates that undergo this program will upon successful completion convert from Graduates to Banking Professionals.

Who are we looking for?:

Applicants not more than 25 years old by December 2017

First degree in any discipline from a reputable institution with minimum of ‘Second Class Upper’. (Post-graduate degree will be an added advantage)

0-1 Year post NYSC experience

Must have completed NYSC with a valid certificate

What are we looking for?:

Excellent communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

A good team player

Commitment to career in Financial Services

Strong interpersonal skills

Entrepreneurial mindset

Self-driven and result-oriented

What’s in it for you?:

Opportunity to build a career with a leading Pan-African Institution

Opportunity to apply your creative and innovative skills

Consistent learning and development opportunities

Reward and recognition

Empowerment and accountability

Application Deadline is on the 31st of October,

Click here to Apply

