6 Great Scholarship Programs For International Students

For students who are considering studying in a foreign university, the following are some great scholarship programs to consider. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 great scholarship programs for international students to consider.Commonwealth Scholarships

This is a scholarship program for students from developing countries that are part of the Commonwealth nations, to study in the UK. The scholarship is for Master’s and PhD study in the UK and it is funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID). Its aim is to contribute to the UK’s international development aims and overseas interests, and support excellence in UK higher education, as well as sustain the principles of the Commonwealth. Information on the 2018 Commonwealth Scholarships for Master’s and PhD study would be available on the Commonwealth Scholarship website (http://cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/scholarships-developing-cw/) in November 2017.

Chevening Scholarships

This is a global scholarship program by the UK government and it is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organizations. The Chevening Scholarship is a program that offers awards to outstanding scholars from around the world to study for a master’s degree in any subject at any UK university. It offers around 1500 scholarships globally and the scholarships are targeted to Chevening-eligible countries (of which Nigeria is part of). The scholarship normally covers the university tuition fees, a monthly stipend, travel costs to and from the UK, an arrival allowance, a homeward departure allowance, the cost of one visa application, and a travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK. Applications for this scholarship close on 7th November 2017.

International Baccalaureate Scholarship

This scholarship is available to students with excellent results in the International Baccalaureate qualification. It is eligible to international undergraduate students with excellent results in the International Baccalaureate diploma; other eligibility criteria depends on the University offering the scholarship. The benefits of this scholarship is that it is guaranteed in the first year of entry and will be continued if the student is able to keep up with an excellent academic track record (as detailed by the University).

PTDF Scholarship

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources established by law to develop and promote petroleum technology and to create the human resource needs of the oil and gas industry through research and training of Nigerians. Annually, the programme invites suitably qualified candidates for overseas and in-country MSc and PhD Scholarships. It awards scholarship for study in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, France (through Campus France), top Institutions in the United States of America as well as Federal Universities and Centres of Excellence in Nigeria.

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Producing Company (SNEPCo) Postgraduate Scholarship Programme

This is a postgraduate scholarship scheme for Nigerians and it provides an opportunity for qualifying students from any state and the Federal Capital Territory to acquire a Master’s’ Degree in courses relevant to the oil and gas industry, with specific focus on Geotechnical Engineering and Hydrography at renowned universities in the United Kingdom. The programme is in partnership with three universities: the University of Birmingham, the Newcastle University and the University of Plymouth.

Nigeria Birmingham Outstanding Achievement Scholarships

This is a joint award with the local representatives of the University of Birmingham in Nigeria, which include: Bridge House Counselling, SI-UK (‘Study In-UK’), and UKEAS. The scholarship award for 5,000 pounds is for Nigerian domiciled students applying for entry to an undergraduate program at the university and who meet the eligibility criteria. The value of the award is for 5,000 pounds towards tuition fees (for the first year only) of a full time undergraduate program at the University.

