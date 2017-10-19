244OgeKweFoli153

4 Great Apps for Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs)

Starting and managing a business requires quite a lot of effort and as an entrepreneur, if you are looking to increase productivity and organization consider using these great apps for small businesses. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of these great apps for SMEs.

Google Drive

With Google’s Drive app you can easily transfer and edit files between computers and even smartphones without the stress of always needing a flash or external memory to facilitate the transfer. The Google Drive software is a fully-featured office suite and a full cloud drive that provides a platform for you to store any file type through either a virtual drive app or a web interface. A nice perk to using the Google Drive software is that you a get a cool 5GB of storage for free.Evernote

This app is designed for note taking, organizing and archiving. It allows users store, organize and share text, photos and voice notes. It’s a great app for entrepreneurs to keep track of their brilliant ideas generated either through meditation or brainstorming sessions. The app has a growing list of very useful features and supports majority of the popular operating system platforms. It also offers online synchronization and backup services.

Skype

This app is practically communication and videoconferencing royalty. It is an effective, excellent and popular software that is used to transmit photos and files of any size, share your computer screen and call a group of up to 25 people, as well as send text messages. Skype is free to download and works on all devices and operating systems. The business version of Skype starts at 5 dollars per user per month and it integrates with Microsoft Office and also allows you hold online video meetings and calls with up to 250 people.

PayPal

Considering that business will need a payment platform to receive payments, PayPal is a convenient payment platform that lets you link your bank accounts to your PayPal account, which helps make receiving and making payments as quick, painless and stress-less as possible. With PayPal, you can also attach PayPal’s card reader to a smartphone, tablet, PC or other device and use it as a portable register. Typically, for making and receiving payments PayPal charges 2.7% per swipe for mobile and in-store payments, 3.5% plus 15 cents for manually entered sales, and 2.9% plus 30 cents for online payments and invoicing.

