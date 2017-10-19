Recent Posts
Nigerian lady, Folafoluwa Oginni has become the best graduating student from the University of Hertfordshire after she finished her Law degree without getting a B throughout her program.
She recently graduated with a perfect score of 5.0 GP, setting a new record in the university and also becoming the first Nigerian Valedictorian in the school.
Folafoluwa who is not new to record breaking emerged the overall best pupil in the May/June 2012 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) after scoring the highest grade (all A’s) in all her subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.
