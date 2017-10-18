244OgeKweFoli153

Apply Now For Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017

Recruitment is about to open and on-going for those applying for the Nigerian Navy Ratings Cadre. Navy Applicants are hereby advised to go through the Entry Requirements list and Guidelines before proceeding to registration with the Nigerian Navy application website.

The Navy online recruitment for 2017 Recruitment Exercise commenced on 1st of July, 2017. You can see the Navy application guidelines here.

How To Apply For Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017Basic Qualifications For Nigerian Navy Recruitment

Applicants must:

Possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in either WASSCE/ NECO/GCE/ NABTEB (with English and Mathematics inclusive).

The required height is from 1.70 metres for Male and 1.67 metres for Female.

Applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth.

The applicants must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years while 24 – 26 years are the acceptable limit and cannot go beyond this age gap for those with OND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department (MTD) respectively.

Hence, candidates with higher qualifications than those specified in the guidelines should not apply are they won’t be taken.

For full and detailed instruction about this, go to joinnigeriannavy.com and click on guidelines

General Information for Candidates to Note

The Naval recruitment exercise will commence with an aptitude test, seconded by screening of certificates of the candidates at approved centres for various states nationwide.

The date for Nigerian Navy Recruitment Aptitude Test is coming up this October 2017.

You’re advised not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise.

You’re advised in your own interest not to submit multiple online applications as anyone with multiple submissions will be disqualified.

Step by Step Guide How To Apply For Nigerian Navy Recruitment

Interested and qualified candidates should visit:

to apply for the Nigerian Naval recruitment, kindly follow the steps below

Step 2: Kindly go to http://www.joinnigeriannavy.com/

Step 2: Now, click on the Register button to create an account on this portal. Once the registration form comes up, sign up using a valid Email Address (which will be used as your User Name on the site) and Password you can remember.

Note: keep your Email Address (User Name) and Password safe as you’ll be using it to log in next time you want access your account.

Step 3: Complete and provide all the required information in the application form. Make sure you review your data carefully to be sure all you have entered are your correct details before submitting.

Note: You may log in at any time before the application closes to make changes to your account after submission.

Step 4: Lastly, Download and print a copy of your completed Application form which must include the following parts:

Guarantor Form.

Local Government Area Certification Form.

Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian form.

Police Certification Form.

The Aptitude Test and Screening of Certificates is going to take place on soon this October 2017.

Application Deadline:15 Nov. 2017

