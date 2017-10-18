244OgeKweFoli153

Five Ways To Protect Your Gadgets on Business Trips

Travel gives you a unique chance to see new places and meet new people. At the same time, it opens the opportunity for you to lose your valuable gadgets like laptops and phones. Consequently, unauthorised persons may access secret company information, you will be unable to make calls and you will improvise if you have a business presentation. So, as a business traveller, you have to be conscious of how you keep your gadgets because the real cost of losing your gadgets when on a business trip goes beyond the face value. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares tips to help protect your gadgets while on a business trip.Create an inventory of your valuables

You can start protecting your gadgets before you even pack by creating an inventory of all the gadgets you are carrying. You must include the colour, brand name, make, model and any distinguishing characteristics of each item.

Write some contact details on them

Use a label maker to write some contact details (name and phone numbers) on your gadgets. That way, if an honest person finds them, he can see the label to discover who the gadget belongs to and eventually return them.

Keep your gadgets in your carry-on bag

You must keep your gadgets in your carry-on bag so you can keep track of them. Also, endeavour not to let them out of your sight, even at the security gate. Then, double-check your inventory and put the gadgets back where you originally packed them and keep the bag on you.

Use padlock to deter thieves

A padlock is not a guaranteed way to stop thieves from accessing your bag, but it will make it very difficult for them to get through your bag and steal your gadgets.

Leave gadgets in your room

If you can, don’t carry any expensive gadget when you are out and about on a business trip. Instead, lock them in your hotel room.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)