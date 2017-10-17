WATCH VIDEO: Former President Obasanjo’s Comedy Skit ‘Mr President’ Is Finally Out

Sometime around October 1st, it was reported that ex-President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo made his acting debut in a new comedy skit alongside Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola.

Samuel Ajibola is popularly known as ‘Spiff’ in the TV series ‘The johnsons’. The video is out and quite hilarious.

