Recent Posts
- WATCH VIDEO: Former President Obasanjo’s Comedy Skit ‘Mr President’ Is Finally Out
- A Must Read:- The Touching Story Of UNILORIN Accounting Student (From Grass To Grace)
- See FULL List Of First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines
- Kcee Showoffs His Latest Machine With A Customized Number Plate
- See How Much Frank Edoho Earned On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ For 13 Years
- I Went To Buy Kerosene For My Mother And My Life Changed – Comedian, Omobaba Reveals
WATCH VIDEO: Former President Obasanjo’s Comedy Skit ‘Mr President’ Is Finally Out
Sometime around October 1st, it was reported that ex-President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo made his acting debut in a new comedy skit alongside Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola.
Samuel Ajibola is popularly known as ‘Spiff’ in the TV series ‘The johnsons’. The video is out and quite hilarious.
Please Click This Link To Watch Video
(Visited 39 times, 9 visits today)
Leave a Reply