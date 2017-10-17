244OgeKweFoli153

KNOW YOUR NIGERIAN FIRST PROFESSORS.

Below is the First Nigerian Professors In Various Disciplines :

First Nigerian Professor of History ~ Prof Kenneth Dike ( From Awka, Anambra).

First Nigerian Professor of Philosophy ~ Prof Olubi Sodipo (From Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state).

First Nigerian Professor of Linguistic ~ Prof Ayo Bamgbose (From Oyo, Oyo State).

First Nigerian Professor of French Language ~ Prof Evans.

First Nigerian Professor of Arabic and Islamic Language ~ Prof M.O.A Abdul (Ijebu Ode, Ogun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Yoruba and African Literature ~ Prof Wande Abimbola (From Oyo, Oyo State).

First Nigerian Professor of Music ~ Prof. Lazarus Ekwueme (From Oko, Anambra state).

First Nigerian Professor of Theatre and Arts ~ Prof Joel Adeyinka Adedeji (State of Origin Unknown).

First Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria ~ Prof Alfred Opubor (Nigerian-Cotonou).

First Nigerian Professor of Library and Information Science ~ Prof Mrs Adetoun Ogunsheye.

First Nigerian Professor of Education ~ Prof. Aliu Babs Fafunwa (Isale Eko, Lagos State).

First Nigerian Professor of Physical Education ~ Prof. M. Oluwafemi Ajisafe (Ekiti State).

First Nigerian Professor of Tests and Measurement ~ Prof. Dibu Ojerinde (Igboho, Oyo State).

First Nigerian Professor of Law ~ Prof Teslim Olawale Elias (Lagos State)

First Nigerian Professor of Agriculture ~ Prof. Victor Adenuga Oyenuga (Ijebu, Ogun state).

First Nigerian Professor of Animal Science ~ Prof. Gabriel. M. Babatunde (Afijio, Oyo State).

First Nigeria Professor of Forestry ~ Professor Kolade Adeyoju (Ijan-Ekiti, Ekiti State).

First Nigerian professor of clinical pharmacy ~ Prof. Nzebunwa Aguwa (Eke-Nguru, IMO State).

First Nigerian Professor of Medicine ~ Prof. Theophius Ogunlesi (Sagamu, Ogun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Nursing ~ Prof (Mrs). Elfrida. O. Adebo (Abeokuta, Ogun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Physiotherapy ~ Prof. Vincent C. B. Nwuga (Asaba, Delta State).

First Nigerian Professor of Anatomy ~ Prof. Thomas Adesanya Grillo (Lagos State).

First Nigerian Professor of Physiology ~ HRH Prof. Joseph Chike Edozien (Asaba, Delta State).

First Nigerian Professor of psychiatry ~ Prof. Thomas Adeoye Lambo ( Abeokuta, Ogun State).

First Nigerian Professor of public health ~ Prof. Oladele Ajose (Lagos state).

First Nigerian Professor of Nutrition ~ Prof Babatunde Oguntona.

First Nigerian Professor of Paediatrics ~ Prof Olikoye Ransome-Kuti (Abeokuta, Ogun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Botany ~ Prof. Eni Njoku (Ohafia, Abia State).

First Nigerian Professor of Physics ~ Prof. Muyiwa Awe (Esie, Kwara State).

First Nigerian Professor of statistics ~ Prof. Nwoue Adichie “Chinamada’s dad (Abba, Anambra).

First Nigerian Professor of Mathematics ~ Prof. Chike Obi (Anambra State).

First Nigerian Professor of Geology ~ Prof. Mosobolaje O. Oyawoye (Offa, Kwara State).

First Nigerian Professor of Computer Science ~ Prof. Olu Longe.

First Nigerian Professor of Chemistry ~ Prof. Stephen Oluwole Awokoya (Awa-Ijebu, Ogun state).

First Nigerian Professor Of Architecture ~ Prof. Ekundayo Adeyemi (Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State).

First Nigerian Professor of Urban and Regional Planning ~ Prof. Adepoju Onibokun(Iwoye-Ijesha, Osun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Estate Management ~ Prof. John. A. Umeh (Nnobi, Anambra State).

First Nigerian Professor of Accounting ~ Prof. Micheal A. Adeyemo (Irun-Akoko, Ondo State)

First Nigerian Professor of Marketing ~ Prof. Julius Onuorah Onah (Orba, Enugu State).

First Nigerian Professor of Insurance ~ Prof. Joseph. O. Irukwu (Eteem, Abia State).

First Nigerian Professor of Chemical Engineering ~ Prof. Sikiru A. Sanni (Ibadan, Oyo State).

First Nigerian Professor of Industrial Engineering ~ Prof. David. E. Osifo (Benin-city, Edo State).

First Nigerian Professor of Civil Engineering ~ Prof. Ifedayo O. Oladapo ( Ondo, Ondo State).

First Nigerian Professor of Petroleum Engineering ~ Prof. Gabriel Kayode Falade

First Nigerian Professor of Mining Engineering ~ Prof. Zacheus Opafunso (Ede, Osun State).

First Nigerian Professor of Public Health Engineering ~ Prof. Paul Aibinuola Oluwande.

First Nigerian Professor of Geography ~ Prof. Akin Mobogunje (Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State)

First Nigerian Professor of Psychology ~ Prof. Dennis Ugwuegbu (Orlu, Imo State).

First Female Academicians ~ Aim of collecting this is to promote girl child Education.

– First Nigerian Female Professor ever ~ Prof. (Mrs) Felicia Adetoun Ogunsheye.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Law ~ Prof (Mrs) Jadesola Olayinka Akande.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of History ~ Prof. (Mrs) Bolanle Awe.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Pharmacy ~ Prof. (Mrs) Babalola Chinedum Peace.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Psychiatry ~ Prof. (Mrs) Olayinka Omigbodun.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Mass Communication ~ Prof. (Mrs) Chinyere Stella Okunna.

– First female Physics Professor in Africa ~ Prof. (Mrs) Deborah Ajakaye.

– First Female Professor of Chemistry in Nigeria ~ Prof. (Mrs) Modupe Ogunlesi.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Quantity Surveying in Africa ~ Prof Olubola Babalola.

– First female Nigerian Professor of Accounting ~ Prof. Jane Ande.

– First Female professor of physiotherapy in Africa ~ Prof. Arinola O. Sanya.

– First Female Professor of Computer Science ~ Prof Adenike Osofisan.

– First female professor of Chemical Engineering in Nigeria ~Professor (Mrs) P.K. Igbokwe

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Mathematics Education ~ Prof. (Mrs). Grace Allele-Williams.

– First female Professor of Animal Breeding & Genetics in Nigeria~Prof. Adebambo Ayoka.O. Ayoka-olufunmilayo

– First Female Professor of Yoruba Studies in the world ~ Prof. (Mrs). Omotayo Olutoye

– First Female Professor of Agriculture in Nigeria and First Female Professor of Agricultural Economics in Africa ~ Professor (Mrs) Tomilayo O. Adekanye.

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Urban and Regional Planning ~ Prof.(Mrs).Ogbazi Joy Ukamaka……

– First Nigerian Female Professor of Animal Science – Prof Mrs Oyebiodun Longe



