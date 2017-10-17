Kcee Showoffs His Latest Machine With A Customized Number Plate

October 17, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Five Star Music singer, KCee is definitely a man of style despite his involvement in different controversies with his label mates.

The Five Star Music act shared this photo of himself as he showed off his customized car.

Recall That Kcee once declared his younger Brother Emoney youngest billionaire of all times.See photos below:-

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)
Posted in: Show Business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!