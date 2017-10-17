244OgeKweFoli153

The Dangote Rice Limited has launched a multi million naira initiative- Dangote Youth Rice Farm project, to meet the country’s demand for rice as well as provide employment for the nation’s teeming youths.

The project, mainly an out-grower scheme for youths only, was flagged off at the Lower Niger River Basin Authority, Kampe, Ejiba in Yagba West LGA of Kogi state.Preceded by a special training for the youth farmers on the dynamics of the rice farming, the project will see the youths cultivating rice paddy on a 100 hectares of land, which will then be bought over by the company for processing.

Under the scheme, the Dangote Rice Company provides the seedling, anti-pest-chemicals, and fertilizers while the Basing Authority provided the land for the young farmers.

Dangote Group Executive Director, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said the Dangote Rice Company plans to set up a 150,000 metric tons integrated rice mill and sale one million mt of parboiled rice by 2018.

He added that the Kogi pilot project will cover four season of two years and will be launched in four other states soon.

