4 Smart Things To Do When You Can’t Fall Asleep on a Plane

For many reasons, it can sometimes be quite difficult to sleep on a plane. However, there are some measures to take when you’re finding it difficult to fall asleep on a plane to make the experience less discomforting. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 smart things to do when you can’t fall asleep on a plane.Use an Eye Mask

Light has a way of really interfering with your sleep, and there is still a substantial amount of light that can get through your closed eyelids. It is thus better for you to use an eye mask to help block some of this light, and reduce the impact of the lighting on your brain. An eye mask is also great for sending signals to people around you that you are not in the mood to talk and only want to relax.

Try To Sleep According to Your Internal Clock

Your internal or biological clock, also called the Circadian Clock, makes it significantly difficult to just sleep at anytime of the day. It is therefore best to learn to time your sleeping hours on the plane to coincide with your internal clock to make it easier for you to fall asleep. You can do this by either scheduling your flight to coincide with your internal clock or postponing your ‘nap’ on the plane to hours well into your ‘sleep window’. Also, you can try booking early-morning flights that will force you to wake up earlier than you are used to waking up, to help increase your ability to sleep on the plane.

Try to Relax

If you can’t fall asleep on the plane, you don’t have to immediately get frustrated about it, you can just relax yourself. If you don’t end up falling asleep, at least you will feel relaxed. Try to find what relaxes you or bring along items that help relax you, like a music or video player, travel pillows, an eye mask etc. Simply try to do whatever calms you or is pleasant to you.

Try To Remain Hydrated

If you are unable to fall asleep, one of the best things you can do to help yourself is to drink enough water and remain hydrated through the flight. This is because this can significantly help to reduce the effects of lack of sleep and jet lag on your body. Planes can be extremely dehydrating, it is thus best to drink up as much as is adequate. Your body will thank you for it.

