Lagos Business School is committed to creating and transmitting management and business knowledge based on a

Christian conception of the human person and of economic activity relevant to Nigeria and Africa at large. We strive to be a world-class business school which will have a significant impact on the practice of management.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Assurance & Compliance Officer

Location: Lagos

Department: Assurance and Compliance

Business Unit: Pan-Atlantic University/Lagos Business School

Reports To: Head, Assurance and Compliance

Directly Supervises: NIL

Purpose of PositionTo provide strategic and tactical support to the Head, Assurance & Compliance to ensure that management is provided with an independent and objective assurance that the assets of the school are safeguarded, that internal and external risks are identified and mitigated; and that resources are being optimally utilised as well as ensure that procedures and processes are aligned to meet the School’s objectives, and that the standards are maintained and improved upon regularly.

Essential Duties/Key Job Roles And Responsibilities

This includes examining and evaluating the policies, procedures, controls and systems which are in place to ensure:

Compliance with policies, procedures, laws and regulations;

Investigate allegations of fraud or fraudulent actions;

Assist in the facilitation of the School’s annual risk assessment;

Assist in the coverage of the internal audit plan;

Assist functional managers to identify and design Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs);

Assist in facilitating the annual review of School procedures;

Safeguarding of the school’s assets;

Economical and efficient use of resources;

Effectiveness and efficiency of operations;

Evaluating controls to ensure that systems are functioning adequately;

Identify areas for process improvement with feasible recommendations; and

Any other job to be assigned by the Head, Assurance and Compliance.

Skills Requirements

High integrity, reliability and confidentiality

Strong stakeholders management skills

Proven analytical capabilities

Working knowledge of MS office

Sound report writing skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

General organisational skills

Consultancy skills

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in related discipline.

Master’s degree or other advanced degrees in related discipline is desirable.

Auditing certification will be an added advantage.

Minimum of two years cognate experience in related functions.

Professional Qualification:

Membership of relevant professional association/institute is desirable.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: careers@lbs.edu.ng

Application Deadline 17th October, 2017.

